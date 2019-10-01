‘Shameless’: Mary Kay Place, Elizabeth Rodriguez Join Season 10 Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Mary Kay Place and Orange Is the New Black‘s Elizabeth Rodriguez have been set to guest star in multiple episodes of Showtime’s Shameless, which returns for Season 10 on November 10.

Place will play Aunt Oopie, the irritatingly sweet aunt to Tami (Kate Miner), who is the girlfriend of Lip (Jeremy Allen White). Aunt Oopie is a lifesaving babysitter but has some complicated worldviews. Rodriguez will play Faye, a femme fatale who takes to Frank (William H. Macy) for reasons at first not understood.

They join Constance Zimmer, Chelsea Rendon, Rachel Dratch and Anthony Alabi, who have also joined the cast for the upcoming 10th season.

The series premiere picks up sixth months after last season’s finale, with Frank using his leg injury to collect as many prescription drugs as possible, leading him to an old friend. Debbie (Emma Kenney, meanwhile, has stepped in as the new Gallagher matriarch after the exit of Emmy Rossum’s Fiona, Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) returns home after finishing military school, Liam (Christian Isaiah) is committed to learning more about black history and culture, and Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) rekindle their romance in prison as cellmates.

Related Story 'Shameless': Constance Zimmer To Recur In Season 10 Of Showtime Series

Place, an Emmy winner for Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, on the TV side most recently appeared on Imposters, Lady Dynamite, Grace and Frankie and Getting On. In film, she recently starred in the 2018 indie drama Diane. She is repped by Gersh.

Rodriguez, who plays Aleida Diaz on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, was also a series regular in Fear the Walking Dead and recurred for six seasons on Power. She was nominated for a Tony Award in 2011 for The Motherf*cker With the Hat. She is repped by Innovative Artists and Opus Entertainment.

Shameless is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros Television.