‘Shadowhunters’ & ‘Raising Dion’ Actress Alisha Wainwright Joins Justin Timberlake In ‘Palmer’ Drama

Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Salangsang/Shutterstock (10419821gw) Alisha Wainwright Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party, Arrivals, Sunset Tower Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Sep 2019 Wearing Mulberry, Shoes by Schutz, Jewellery by Jennifer Meyer
Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Alisha Wainwright, best known for starring in Freeform’s Shadowhunters series, is set to play opposite Justin Timberlake in Palmer, a drama which is being directed by Fisher Stevens.

The pic, which is based on a 2016 Blacklist script written by Cheryl Guerriero, hails from SK Global and Sidney Kimmel Entertainment.

It follows a former college football phenomenon named Eddie Palmer (Timberlake) who, after a stint in prison, returns to his hometown to get his life back on track. There, he faces not only lingering conflicts from his past but also a much more surprising challenge as he finds himself suddenly in charge of a unique young boy who has been abandoned by his wayward mother.

Wainwright, who can currently be seen starring alongside Michael B Jordan in the Netflix series Raising Dion, will play Maggie Hayes, a school teacher who develops a relationship with Eddie.

Oscar-winning Green Book producer Charles B. Wessler is producing Palmer SK Global co-CEOs John Penotti, Charlie Corwin, Sidney Kimmel, and Daniel Nadler, who is also co-financing the project with SK.

Wainwright is repped by WME and Stone Genow.

 

 

