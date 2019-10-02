‘Shadow And Bone’: ‘Westworld’s Ben Barnes & ‘Last Night In Soho’s Jessie Mei Li Among Cast For Netflix Series

Netflix has set the cast for its eight-part adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows Grishaverse fantasy novels, from Eric Heisserer, writer of Netflix’s smash hit feature Bird Box.

The story focuses on a young soldier who uncovers a power that might finally unite her country. But as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Thugs, thieves, assassins and saints are at all at war, and it will take more than magic to survive.

Jessie Mei Li will play the orphan soldier Alina Starkov on the 21 Laps Entertainment-produced series. She has previously been cast in Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller Last Night in Soho, which is slated for release in 2020.

Westworld and The Punisher actor Ben Barnes will play General Kirigan, the commander of a magical military elite in Bardugo’s fantasy world.

The other series regulars include Doctor Who actress Amita Suman and Pennyworth‘s Freddy Carter, who play fellow gang members in a criminal underworld. Archie Renaux (Voyagers, Gold Digger) and Kit Young (Endeavour) are also among the regular cast members.

Those playing characters include Sujaya Dasgupta (Press, Guilt), Danielle Galligan (Game of Thrones, Krypton), Daisy Head (Harlots, Guilt) and Simon Sears (Winter Brothers).

Executive producer Bardugo said: “I was so wary going into this process because these characters have lived in my head for so long. Turns out I had nothing to fear. Watching these actors begin to inhabit these roles has been pure magic.”