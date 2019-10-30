‘Sex Education’ Creator Laurie Nunn & ‘Pure’ Writer Kirstie Swain Among BAFTA Breakthrough Brits

Sex Education creator Laurie Nunn, Pure creator Kirstie Swain and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actor Chance Perdomo are among the latest crop of BAFTA’s Breakthrough Brits.

The award, presented by the TV and film body in association with Netflix, consists of the most promising future stars of film, TV and gaming from the UK. Full list below.

Nunn, who created the Netflix comedy drama Sex Education, is currently in post-production for the second series, having become an exec producer. Swain wrote Channel 4 comedy drama Pure and is developing a raft of projects in the UK and U.S., while Perdomo plays Ambrose Spellman in the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Others on the list include Raised By Wolves star Abubakar Salim, In My Skin writer Kayleigh Llewellyn, Chernobyl Production Designer Luke Hull and Trigonometry director Stella Corradi.

Related Story Netflix's Anne Mensah Asserts SVOD's "Long-Term Commitment" To UK Production & Eyes "Deep Roots" With British Talent

Nunn said, “Being a Breakthrough Brit makes me feel more secure, like I can take a breath totake a look at what I’ve achieved over the past few years – it’s been a long path to get to this point. It feels like my career has actually started and my work is finally getting seen and people are responding to it – it’s really exciting.”

Swain added, “I’m so proud because everytime you hear about BAFTA, it’s because someone has done something excellent. For so long, BAFTA has been my compass and one of my aspirations was just to be recognised by them.”

Amanda Berry, Chief Executive of BAFTA said, “We are delighted to announce this year’s BAFTA Breakthrough Brits, 20 enormously talented individuals from a wide range of backgrounds, across film, games and television. Since its launch in 2013, BAFTA Breakthrough Brits has championed over 100 talented newcomers and it is wonderful to see what our previous Breakthrough Brits have gone on to achieve. I am absolutely delighted that we are partnering this year with Netflix, who share our vision to celebrate emerging British talent and provide them with the tools to develop their skills at this pivotal moment in their careers.”

BAFTA Breakthrough Brits:

Abubakar Salim – Actor (Raised By Wolves)

Chance Perdomo – Actor (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)

Chris Cox – Art Director (Ordia)

Coco Jackson – Producer (Dancing On Ice)

Daniel Dewsbury – Director (The Mighty Redcar)

Gemma Langford – Writer / Indie Games Studio Manager (Overcooked 2)

Jen Kenwood – Producer (Pure)

Kayleigh Llewellyn – Writer (In My Skin)

Kirstie Swain – Writer (Pure)

Laurie Nunn – Screenwriter (Sex Education)

Lesleyann White – Principal Quality Analyst (Sunless Skies)

Liam de Valmency – Senior Principal Programmer (Dreams)

Luke Hull – Production Designer (Chernobyl)

Niamh Algar – Actor (Calm with Horses)

Oliver Kassman – Producer (Saint Maud)

Rose Glass – Director / Writer (Saint Maud)

Sarah Brocklehurst – Producer (Animals)

Simon McMahon – Film Editor (For Sama)

Stella Corradi – Director (Trigonometry)

Vicky Knight – Actor (Dirty God)