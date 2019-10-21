‘Sex and the City’s Kristin Davis, Greer Grammer, Dermot Mulroney To Star In ‘Grace’ Thriller From Anna Elizabeth James

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: Sex and the City alum Kristin Davis, Greer Grammer, and Dermot Mulroney are set to star in Grace, an indie thriller written and directed by Anna Elizabeth James. Davis and Grammer are also producers on the film which starts shooting in New Mexico next month.

The plot centers on a bestselling female novelist (Davis) who is suffering from writer’s block and hires an innocent young woman (Grammer) to watch over her twin children. As the novelist dangerously indulges in her new best-seller, the line between the life she’s writing about and the one she’s actually living becomes blurred. Mulroney will play Davis’ husband.

Davis, repped by Atlas Artists and Buchwald, will next star in the Netflix original film Holiday in the Wild which premieres November 1. Repped by Innovative Artists and Luber Roklin, Grammer (daughter of Kelsey Grammer) is best known for MTV’s Awkward series. Dermot, who can currently be seen on HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, is repped by Paradigm.

James’ credits include 7 from Etheria, Destined to Ride, and Emma’s Chance, which also starred Grammer. She is repped by Signature Ltd and Kiss and Tale Productions, LLC.

 

