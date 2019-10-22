Sesame Street Theme Park Coming To San Diego In 2021

SeaWorld Entertainment and Sesame Workshop are teaming for Sesame Place, a new theme park in San Diego that is scheduled to open in spring 2021. It will be the second Sesame Street-themed park in the U.S. from the companies; the other is in Philadelphia which has been operating since 1980.

The new site will sit on 17 acres located south of SeaWorld San Diego, a space now used by the Aquatica San Diego water park in Chula Vista, CA; that facility will close after its summer season ends next year.

Sesame Place will feature 11 water attractions and a 500,000-gallon wave pool, along with seven rides — all kid friendly. It also will offer an interactive Sesame Street neighborhood complete with the iconic 123 Sesame Street stoop, live character shows and a daily parade.

The companies also said Monday it will open as a Certified Autism Center, like its Philadelphia sister park, the first in the world to win the designation.

SeaWorld San Diego previously opened Sesame Street Bay of Play in 2008, and SeaWorld Orlando recently opened Sesame Street Land featuring six themed rides, a parade and more. There is also a Sesame Street land inside the SeaWorld theme park in San Antonio.

Sesame Street parent Sesame Workshop recently inked a five-year deal with HBO Max which will see the venerable kids brand move from its current home HBO and its on-demand platforms HBO Now/Go. The deal calls for five new 35-episode seasons of Sesame Street, four new live-action and animated series including an Elmo-hosted talk show and an animated Sesame Street spinoff, annual specials, as well as the show’s 50-year library which includes more than 4,500 episodes.