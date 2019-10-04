M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple Series ‘Servant’ Gets Premiere Date – New York Comic Con

Apple said at New York Comic Con on Thursday that M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller series Servant will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on November 28. The company’s streaming service launches globally November 1 in more than 100 countries and regions.

Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint star in Servant, which is executive produced and directed by Shyamalan. The series follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. Tony Basgallop created the series and is the writer-EP.

The news came during the Apple panel at NYCC today that featured all five of the aforementioned names, and ever offered a new tease of the series. (See it below.)

Apple TV+ launches on November 1 in over 100 countries and regions and will cost $4.99 a month.

Here’s the teaser: