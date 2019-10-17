Serino Coyne Theatrical Ad Agency Names Matt Upshaw New CEO

Serino Coyne, the live entertainment advertising and marketing agency with a roster of major Broadway clients including Wicked, Dear Evan Hansen, Ain’t Too Proud and The Tony Awards, today named managing director Matt Upshaw as the agency’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Upshaw will assume the CEO role effective November 17, as current CEO Angelo Desimini joins Disney Theatrical Group as Vice President, Marketing, Publicity, Sales, and Education. DTG has been a Serino Coyne client for over 20 years.

“Over the last decade, I’ve been so proud to work with our esteemed clients, an unparalleled group behind some of the world’s most successful live entertainment productions and attractions,” Upshaw said. “I couldn’t be more excited to continue that collaboration in the role of CEO.”

Serino Coyne is part of Omnicom Group Inc., and Upshaw will report to James Fenton, CEO of The Omnicom Advertising Collective. He’ll continue to partner with the existing Serino Coyne senior management team of Greg Corradetti, Leslie Barrett, Michael Hartman, and Catherine Reid.

“Serino Coyne is known for smart, strategic, and data-driven marketing and advertising campaigns that propel their clients, and Matt’s leadership strengths and client acumen make him the right leader for the agency,” said Fenton. “Angelo built an exceptional leadership team including Matt and positioned Serino Coyne as an anchor in live entertainment during his two decades here.”

Serino Coyne’s client roster also includes The Phantom of the Opera, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, The Lion King, Aladdin, Frozen and the upcoming Princess Diana musical Diana, among others.

Upshaw joined the agency in 2007, becoming a managing director in 2018.