Secret Cinema Wraps UK ‘Casino Royale’ Run With More Than $10M ‘Box Office’

UK event cinema specialist Secret Cinema saw record ‘box office’ and attendance on its latest production, Casino Royale.

According to the company, more than 120,000 customers attended the immersive event screening, which took in just over £8M ($10M) in ticket receipts.

The show transformed a 70,000 square foot warehouse in East London into a multi-layered set where audience members – who had been recruited pre-show as part of ‘Operation Wildcard’ – embarked on a mission including stunts and set pieces brought-to-life by a cast of actors, including parkour and freerunning choreographed by Sebastien Foucan, who played Mollaka in the film. The production included live music, poker, bars and culminated in a screening of the movie. Tickets cost between £49-£175 and there were up to five shows per week.

During the London event, which organizers said was their biggest yet, Secret Cinema announced its first international expansion into China, in collaboration with SMG Live. SMG will launch a version of the UK show in Shanghai next month.

Max Alexander, CEO, Secret Cinema commented, “It was an honour to work with EON on one of the most iconic film franchises in the world. We produced a show that brought the film to life in a way it had never been seen before and our audience loved it. I’m sure we’ve all wondered what it would be like to be a spy and we gave audiences a real opportunity to participate in the thrilling world of espionage. And it’s fantastic that we could announce, during the London show, that we will be taking our production of Casino Royale to Shanghai in November in partnership with SMG Live.”

Secret Cinema was founded in the UK in 2007 and has run more than 70 productions.