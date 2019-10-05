Sebastian Roché Back In CW Fold, Joins ‘Batwoman’ Cast In Recurring Role

EXCLUSIVE: Sebastian Roché is returning to the CW. The former The Vampire Diaries and The Originals star is set to join the network’s Batwoman in a recurring role.

Roché, known for his role as Mikael Mikaelson on TVD and its spinoff, will play Dr. Campbell, one of Gotham’s most well-respected plastic surgeons and philanthropists, on Batwoman. The DC stand-alone series starring Ruby Rose premieres Sunday at 8 PM.

In the series based on the DC character, Kate Kane (Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. In a city desperate for a savior, she must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nicole Kang, Rachel Skarsten and Dougray Scott also star in the series, produced by Berlanti Productions/Warner Bros Television. It hails from writer-executive producer Caroline Dries and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, David Nutter and director-executive producer Marcos Siega.

Roché’s credits also include Amazon’s Man in the High Castle, HBO’s The Young Pope, Nat Geo’s Genius and Michael Bay’s upcoming Netflix action pic 6 Underground.

He is repped by Performers Management and 42.