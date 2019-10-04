‘Thursday Night Football’ Ratings Score With Seahawks’ Win Over Rams

The Seattle Seahawks fought hard for their 30-29 victory over the Los Angeles Rams last night in what was a thriller of .

A solid West Coast representation for the NFL, the second week of this season of TNF on Fox had everything you’d want in a primetime game. The drama, the twists, the change of fortune and of course that throw by Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and that gravity defying and full extension touchdown catch by Tyler Lockett in the first quarter that made it clear to viewers at home and the packed hometown stadium that the Super Bowl XLVIII winners hadn’t just come to play against the Super Bowl LIII contenders.

And, as the game caught fire on social media last night, the ratings reflected that America was watching.

Scoring a 3.7/18 rating in fast affiliate results and 12.05 million viewers, the Seahawks vs., Rams grinder was pretty much a win all round for the sports heavy Murdoch-owned network.

Now, on the first day of no more metered market results from Nielsen and the introduction of the data company’s expanded metrics with Portable People Meter measurement, we all know that fast affiliates are fluid at best and often see changes in the final numbers – especially with live events like NFL games and award shows.

Having said that, in the fast affiliates, last night’s TNF was steady with last week’s season opener. Dipping a negligible 5% among adults 18-49 from the Philadelphia Eagles win over the Green Bay Packers, the Seahawks’ victory last night was also down 5% in total viewers in the now first round of ratings.

However, year-to-year, it was a very different game.

The Seahawks’ win soared up 23% in the key demo over the comparable match-up of the big market New England Patriots and Tom Brady and the losing Indianapolis Colts. Looking a total sets of eyeballs, last night’s TNF was up 26% over the second TNF of last season on Fox.

There are a number reasons for the rise, but, with a far wider spread of 38-24, the October 4, 2018 just didn’t have the edge of your sofa feel of last night A reality that in an era of Twitter and more can lack the pull to get viewers tuning in as the game progresses. A breakdown of the fast affiliates from last night show that viewership took a distinct uptick midway through the first quarter – which is when things really started to get interesting on the field.

Last year’s TNF Week 2 went on to pull a 4.3.19 key demo rating and 13.22 million viewers. Last week’s season opener adjusted up to a 5.6/29 rating and an audience of 17.62 million. With both teams being from the West Coast, expect to see even greater adjustments as those local market results from LA and Seattle pump up the volume, so to speak.

We’ll update with more TNF numbers as we get them plus a look at how Evil, Superstore and Grey’s Anatomy did last night too.