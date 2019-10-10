‘Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark’ Producer 1212 Plans TV Series For NYT YA Bestseller ‘House Of Salt And Sorrows’

EXCLUSIVE: LA-based production outfit 1212 Entertainment (Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark) has acquired screen rights to the New York Times YA bestseller House Of Salt And Sorrows and plans to adapt the novel into a TV series. Joshua Long and Roberto Grande will develop and produce.

The debut novel by Erin A. Craig is a gothic twist on the classic Grimm fairytale The Twelve Dancing Princesses filled out into a fantastical YA horror and romance.

The story follows a royal family of twelve sisters who are transported every night into an enchanted world of the gods filled with lavish costume balls and endless celebrations. When another of their kin dies mysteriously, the remaining sisters must band together and unravel the ancient curse on their family while defying their powerful father and cunning step-mother by continuing to explore the increasingly perilous playground of the gods for answers.

“With all the trappings of ghosts and gods, portals to other worlds, costume balls and budding romance, House Of Salt And Sorrows delivers a constellation of narrative possibilities that we’re excited to bring to life,” Long said.

1212 plans to find a writer then set the series at a network or streamer. The firm is currently adapting Japanese samurai manga Lone Wolf & Cub for Paramount. Long recently wrote and produced the Netflix Original series 1983 with Kennedy/Marshall.

Craig’s deal was done by Hotchkiss Daily & Associates on behalf of Sarah Landis at Sterling Lord Literistic. 1212 Entertainment is represented by Gersh.