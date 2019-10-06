‘Saturday Night Live’: Here Are the Ratings For Phoebe Waller-Bridge Episode As Nielsen Changes Methodology

Saturday Night Live, hosted by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and featuring musical guest Taylor Swift, has averaged a 4.0 Live+Same Day household rating from 44 local metered markets and a 1.7 adults 18-49 rating in in the 25 markets with local people meters.

Unfortunately, we can’t compare the show’s performance to any previous SNL episodes, including last week’s Season 45 premiere, which posted a 4.1 Live+Same Day household rating in the 56 metered markets and a 1.6 adults 18-49 rating in the 25 markets with local people meters.

That is because Nielsen overhauled its metered-market measurement methodology earlier this week. The household ratings are derived from a smaller pool of metered markets, 44 vs. 56 — believed to be mostly larger markets — while the 25 markets with local people meters are believed to be the same but the new MM ratings are said to be calculated differently, with inclusion of out-of-home viewing in the local markets as part of the changes.

Versus primetime programming on the Big 4 networks Saturday night, SNL is the #2 program of the night in metered-market households and in 18-49 in the local people meters, behind only ABC’s Michigan State-Ohio State college football.

SNL is getting significant viewership via time-shifting. Last season’s originals grew by +58% in 18-49 and+2.548 million viewers (+40%) from Live+Same Day to Live+7 Day.

Additionally, its clips, which are monetized as they have an ad in front of them, do very well online. Last week’s season premiere of Saturday Night Live is now up to 29 million YouTube views since the debut telecast on Sept. 28. Nine SNL videos have topped the 1 million view mark, led by the Impeachment Cold Open, which now has more than 6 million views on YouTube.

Twelve hours after it was posted online, last night’s Cold Open already has amassed 1.4 million views. Here are the two clips from last night that are trailing only the Cold Open in popularity and have both garnered more than 400,000 views: the opening segment of the Weekend Update that dissects the Donald Trump impeachment inquiry, and a local news skit that takes an unexpected take on race.



