‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Slip In Households, Steady In Demo With Host David Harbour

The Oct. 12 edition of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Stranger Things’ David Harbour and featuring musical guest Camila Cabello, has averaged a 3.8 Live+Same Day household rating from 44 local metered markets and a 1.7 adults 18-49 rating in in the 25 markets with local people meters.

That was even in 18-49 and down a notch in households from last week’s episode, hosted by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and featuring musical guest Taylor Swift (4.0, 1.7). Last week was the first in which Nielsen used different metered-market ratings methodology, making post-Oct. 5 numbers incompatible with prior ones, including the SNL Season 45 premiere’s metered-market results.

The Sept. 28 season opener hosted by Woody Harrelson has generated SNL’s second biggest demo Live+7 percentage lift ever, growing by +74% from Live+Same Day (from a 1.33 rating in 18-49 nationally to a 2.32). That was off just by a point from SNL‘s current % lift record (75%) held by the Feb. 4, 2017 telecast with host Kristen Stewart and musical guest Alessia Cara. In total viewers, the Season 45 premiere increased by +3.215 million persons (from 6.107 million to 9.322 million).

Versus primetime programming on the Big 4 networks Saturday, last night’s SNL, which featured cameos by Billy Porter, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Harrelson, was the #2 program of the night in metered-market households and in 18-49 in the local people meters, behind only Fox’s Yankees-Astros American League Championship Series baseball.

Here is another skit from last night, featuring an unwitting breakout star, a pug chosen as Cecily Strong’s on-screen partner who had other ideas.

 

