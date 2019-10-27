‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Hold Steady With Host Chance The Rapper

The Oct. 26 Halloween edition of Saturday Night Live, with host and musical guest Chance the Rapper, has averaged a 3.8 Live+Same Day household rating in the 44 local metered markets and a 1.7 adults 18-49 rating in in the 25 markets with local people meters.

That was even in 18-49 and in households with the most recent SNL original hosted by David Harbour and featuring musical guest Camila Cabello (3.8, 1.7). Last night’s numbers could undergo adjustments as they exclude two major markets in California, San Francisco and Sacramento, which did not report due to wildfire-related power outages.

Saturday Night Live has generated 238 million YouTube views after the first three episodes of its 45th season. That is up +18% year-to-year. Last night’s episode, which featured appearances by Jason Momoa and SNL alums Darrell Hammond and Fred Armisen, already has amassed almost 4 million views on YouTube.

Besides the cold open and the skit featuring Momoa, here are two other videos that are doing very well online:





