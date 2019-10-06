‘Saturday Night Live’: Matthew Broderick’s Mike Pompeo Warns Impeachment “Could Be Really Bad”

Matthew Broderick stopped by Saturday Night Live this weekend with a warning for the Trump administration — the impeachment inquiry could get “really bad.”

Broderick turned in a performance as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who crashed a meeting of President Donald Trump’s top advisers about the “impeachment farce.”

Alec Baldwin, who normally plays Trump on the NBC sketch comedy series was absent. The reason — he’s “meeting with an alligator breeder about filling a moat at the border,” said SNL regular Beck Bennett as Vice President Mike Pence.

The VP was meeting with Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, played by Kate McKinnon, and Attorney General William Barr portrayed by Aidy Bryant.

Unfortunately, Giuliani was more concerned about his Halloween costume than the Trump administration’s political crisis.

Mr. Vice President, Secretary Mike Pompeo is here to see you. #SNL pic.twitter.com/6kI039IgQr — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 6, 2019

Although Broderick aka Pompeo was nervous enough for everyone in the room.

Bennett’s Pence asked Broderick what he was doing there, since he’d been subpoenaed and was supposed to be testifying before Congress.

“I was, but I think I bought myself a little time,” Broderick deadpanned about the subpoena. The scene then cut to a Congressional hearing, where a puppet was standing in for Pompeo.

A tense Broderick told everyone in the room things were not looking good.

“Listen, I’ve been asking around and I think that this whole impeachment thing could be really bad,” he said.

“Who told you that?” asked Bennett’s Pence.

“Like, America,” Broderick said to laughter.

A clueless HUD Secretary Ben Carson, played by Kenan Thompson, stumbled into the meeting.

“Does anybody know what my job is supposed to be,” Thompson’s bumbling Carson asked.

“No idea. Anyone?” Bryant responded.

McKinnon’s Giuliani then suggested everyone focus on getting their story straight.

After mentioning potential fall guys, McKinnon suggested they blame jailed rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Emmy-winning Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge hosted this week’s episode,with Taylor Swift serving as musical guest.

Season 45 of SNL kicked off last week after a four-month summer hiatus.