‘Saturday Night Live’ Caters To Phoebe Waller-Bridge And Her Emmys In Promo

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, fresh off her major triumph at the Emmy Awards, heads to Saturday Night Live this week to host the long-running comedy series for the first time.

Naturally, her victories for work in Fleabag as Best Comedy, Lead Actress in a Comedy and Comedy Writing were the subject of the promo touting her upcoming appearance. Waller-Bridge was seen hanging out with the trophies after the awards, and apparently hasn’t put them down since.

Cast members Chris Redd, Chloe Fineman, and Beck Bennett all show up to tend to her special needs. Watch it below.