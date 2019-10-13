‘Saturday Night Live’: Billy Porter Brings Style To CNN’s LGBTQ Town Hall

Saturday Night Live took on CNN’s LGBTQ Town Hall, with a little help from Emmy-winning Pose actor Billy Porter.

Porter served as the ultra-dramatic announcer on SNL‘s version of the Democratic town hall, which took place Thursday in Los Angeles.

Impeccably dressed in a red and black smoking jacket and bejeweled glasses, Porter kicked off the cold open by introducing New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, played by SNL regular Chris Redd.

“He may live in the projects, but ladies, he ain’t no project. It’s Cory Booker!” Porter said about the senator.

Redd’s Booker assured the audience he’s familiar with LGBTQ issues, thanks to his actress girlfriend, Rosario Dawson.

“My girlfriend was in Rent, so I get it,” he said.

Porter then announced openly gay Democratic contender, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, played by “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost.

“Yes! Representing the house of booty-gig, it’s mayor Pete,” Porter shouted.

After stepping on stage, Jost’s Buttigieg was asked to respond to critics who say he’s “not gay in the right way.”

“You know, I’ve heard that. But there’s no wrong way to be gay, unless you’re Ellen this week,” he said in a jab at Ellen DeGeneres.

Jost’s very awkward Buttigieg asked Alex Moffat’s Anderson Cooper why his poll numbers are so low.

“Why am I not winning this? I’m a veteran. I’m under the legal retirement age,” he said in a dig at Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden. “And when I talk, it makes sense. Is something wrong with me?”

“You’re a great guy, just as a friend, not for president,” Moffat informed him.

Next, Porter introduced former HUD Secretary Julián Castro. “From the house of urban deliciousness,” he said about the candidate, played by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Instead of answering questions, fake Castro wanted to know when the Queer Eye guys would be stopping by.

“I want to go rock climbing with Karamo [Brown]!” Miranda quipped.

He apologized for not being gay, but said he had other things to offer.

“Look, I’m young, I’m diverse. I’m the Latino Obama,” he said.

Then it was time for Biden to take the stage. Woody Harrelson, who hosted earlier this season, reprised his impression of the former VP. Harrelson’s Biden appeared confused and struggled to get the LGBTQ terminology right.

“Whether you’re gay, lesby, trans-genital or queer, you’re okay with Joe,” Harrelson said, before hitting on a male member of the audience.

Stranger Things actor David Harbour served as this weekend’s host and Camila Cabello was the musical guest.