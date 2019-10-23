‘Succession’s Sarah Snook & ‘Billions’ Star David Costabile Among Cast For AMC Anthology Drama From Will Bridges & Brett Goldstein

AMC has announced the cast for its anthology drama series about the intersection of love and science, from Emmy-winning writer Will Bridges (Black Mirror, Stranger Things) and Brett Goldstein (Superbob, Adult Life Skills).

Succession actress Sarah Snook, Billions star David Costabile and Sonya Cassidy (Lodge 49, Humans, The Woman in White) are among the cast for the untitled project, which is made by Banijay’s Fearless Minds and AMC Studios. It is currently shooting in Madrid, Spain.

The six-part series takes place 15 years from now, when science makes a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet – giving people a way to find their soulmate. Each of the six episodes features a different cast and explores an entirely new story based on the discovery.

Snook plays Nikki in the first episode, a suburban mother who becomes tortured by the knowledge that her soulmate is not her husband of 15 years. Costabile is a respected Ivy League professor in the second episode, but his life is thrown into uncertainty when he meets his soulmate Alison, played by Cassidy.

The cast also features Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA), Darren Boyd (Killing Eve), Dolly Wells (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Karima McAdams (Deep State), Laia Costa (Victoria), Shamier Anderson (Goliath), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), Henry Goodman (The New Pope), Sofia Oxenham (Poldark), Nathan Stewart Jarrett (Candyman), Sandra Teles (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Letty Thomas (Emma), and Adam El Hagar (Tyrant).

Bridges and Goldstein executive produce with Jolyon Symond. Rob Savage (Britannia), Marco Kreuzpaintner (Beat) and Andrea Harkin (The Trial of Christine Keeler) are the directors. AMC Studios Content Distribution is selling the show internationally.

Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, said: “Will and Brett’s brilliant conceit sparks these highly entertaining tales exploring the true and complex nature of romantic love. A group of dazzling actors bring to life stories that range from tender to comic to shockingly absurd, and we’re very proud to welcome their talents to AMC.”