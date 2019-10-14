Sarah Silverman Lands Pilot Order, Stand-Up Comedy Special At HBO

Sarah Silverman is returning to HBO with a new stand-up comedy special and late-night series pilot order.

Silverman describes her proposed late-night series as “weighing in on the mishigas of the week and taking live video calls.”

“I’m as passionate talking about my face-washing routine as I am talking about why billionaires cost us money,” says Silverman. “Nothing’s off the table and nothing’s too high or low brow for me. I mean – look at my face – I’m literally all brow.”

Silverman, Judd Apatow and Amy Zvi serve as executive producers on the pilot. Additional credits for the pilot and the stand-up special will be announced soon.

“Sarah is truly a comedic force of nature and we’re so happy to have her back on HBO,” said Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president, HBO Programming.

The deal with HBO follows Silverman’s most recent gig as creator, executive producer and host of the Emmy-nominated Hulu talk series I Love You, America. She is currently in production on the Universal comedy Marry Me, and also adapting her best-selling memoir, The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee, into a musical that will debut in 2020. Her latest standup-comedy special, A Speck of Dust, received two Emmy nominations and a Grammy nomination.

Previously, Silverman appeared in the HBO comedies Mr. Show with Bob and David and The Larry Sanders Show.

In 2014, Silverman won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for the 2013 HBO comedy special Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles, which was also nominated for Outstanding Variety Special that year. The special also earned a Grammy nomination for best comedy album.