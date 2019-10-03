Screen Gems Sets Pic Based On Santa Muerte Mythology; Gigi Saul Guerrero To Direct Horror Film

EXCLUSIVE: Screen Gems has set an untitled film based on the mythology of Santa Muerte, with Gigi Saul Guerrero signed to direct. Shane McKenzie wrote the most recent draft of the script.

Jennifer Gibgot of Offspring Entertainment will produce with Mario Celaya. The hope is to hatch a franchise for the Latin and global genre market. Nuestra Señora de la Santa Muerte, often shortened to Santa Muerte and Spanish for Our Lady of Holy Death, is an idol in Mexican and Mexican-American folklore. A personification of death, she is associated with healing, protection and safe delivery to the afterlife by her devotees.

It’s the first studio feature for Guerrero, who has been poised for a breakthrough and earlier this month signed a first-look film and TV deal with Blumhouse, under which she’ll write and direct scripted television programming and feature films for the studio. This comes after she wrapped an episode of Blumhouse Television’s The Purge for USA. She made her feature-length directorial debut with Into the Dark’s Culture Shock, an installment of the feature length episodes Blumhouse Television produces for Hulu.

Guerrero co-founded Luchagore Productions, where she and McKenzie worked together on several short films including El Gigante on Shudder. She has also directed such viral titles as A Luchagore Christmas and Evil Dead in 60 seconds. In 2014, Guerrero participated in the Mexican horror anthology Mexico Bárbaro with its Day of the Dead segment while still in film school. Her series with Warner Brothers/Stage 13, La Quinceañera, won the Audience Award at the 2017 Morbido Film Festival.

Guerrero is repped by Verve, Valor Entertainment, and MiloknayWeiner LLP; McKenzie by Verve and Circle of Confusion.