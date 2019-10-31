‘Sanchez, Ohio’ Comedy In Works At Fox From Kapital Entertainment & SideCar

EXCLUSIVE: Fox is developing Sanchez, Ohio (working title), a multi-camera/hybrid comedy written by Isaac Gonzalez (Mr. Iglesias) and comedy veteran Chris Case, creator of Retired at 35, and directed by Victor Gonzalez. The project hails from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and SideCar Content Accelerator, the Fox Entertainment-owned production company ran by Gail Berman.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

In Sanchez, Ohio, after he gets a promotion, Tony Sanchez, a Mexican-American dad with traditional values, moves his family from liberal Los Angeles to conservative Ohio, where they find out they have more in common than they ever could have imagined with their new neighbors, a red state white family.

Courtesy of Kapital Entertainment

Isaac Gonzalez and Case executive produce alongside Victor Gonzalez and Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor.

The project stems from Victor Gonzalez’s exclusive development arrangement with Kapital Entertainment focused on developing Latinx multi-camera comedy series for broadcast, cable and streaming.

Gonzalez, a sought-after multi-camera episodic director, has worked with Kaplan for years, first on Instant Mom and Wendell & Vinnie for Nick at Nite and more recently on CBS’ Friends with Better Lives, 9JK and The Neighborhood, which has a similar to Sanchez, Ohio fish-out-of-water theme with social commentary on race, featuring a while family that moves into a predominantly black neighborhood.

Case, whose extensive resume also includes series Spin City, Reba, Titus, Legit, as well as Sin City Saints, which he co-created, has developed with Kaplan in the past. Isaac Iglesias also worked on Welcome To the Family and Victor & Valentino.