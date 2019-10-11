San Francisco Area Fox Affiliate Apologizes For “Racially Insensitive” Phrase Aimed At Atlanta Braves

San Francisco Bay area Fox affiliate KTVU-TV has apologized for what it calls a “racially insensitive” phrase used during its sports report on Wednesday about the Atlanta Braves.

In a chyron that opened a report on the Braves losing 13-1 to St. Louis Cardinals, KTVU wrote: “BRAVES SCALPED”.

Yesterday, KTVU anchor Pam Cook delivered an on-air apology on the station’s behalf, saying, “Wednesday evening, in our 6 p.m. newscast, we had a story about the Atlanta Braves that included a phrase that was racially insensitive toward Native Americans. It was not our intention to offend anyone and we want to express our deepest apologies for the use of that phrase.”

Watch Cook’s onscreen apology below.

The insulting phrase and KTVU’s apology comes after years of controversy over the Braves organization’s permission of fans’ use of the infamous tomahawk chop chant, a chant often accompanied by large foam tomahawks used by fans and deemed offensive to many Native Americans.