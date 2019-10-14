Samuel Goldwyn Picks Up Ravi Patel-Gabourey Sidibe Road Trip Comedy ‘Come As You Are’

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired U.S. rights to Richard Wong’s road trip comedy Come As You Are which made its world premiere at SXSW Film Festival.

Pic centers around three young men with disabilities (Grant Rosenmeyer, Hayden Szeto, and Meet the Patels filmmaker Ravi Patel) who flee their overbearing parents on a road trip to a brothel in Montreal catering to people with special needs. Sam (Precious lead actress Oscar nominee and Empire‘s Gabourey Sidibe), a traveling nurse, drives the three guys across the border as they go on this trip to lose their virginity and embrace their independence. Janeane Garofalo and C.S. Lee also star. Pic will be released early next year.

“Richard Wong perfectly balances the sweet, funny, and dramatic moments anchored by the outstanding performances from Grant, Hayden, Ravi, and Gabourey. We’re thrilled to bring such a hilarious movie to audiences that still has tremendous heart woven into each moment,” says Meg Longo of Samuel Goldwyn Films who negotiated the deal. UTA Independent Film Group negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers. Blue Fox is handling international sales.

Erik Linthorst wrote the script, which was inspired by the life of Asta Philpot. Come as You Are is also a remake of the Belgian movie Hasta La Vista. Pic was produced by Grant Rosenmeyer, Barrett Stuart and Jacqueline “JJ” Ingram. EPs are Kelly Waller, Ted Reilly and Mark Glassgow on behalf of Chicago Media Angels; Franklin Leonard on behalf of The Black List, Jennifer Dong and Emma Shan Wang for Meridian Entertainment; Jo Daris, Geoffrey Enthoven, and Mariano VanHoof of Fobic Films, who produced the original Belgian film; and John Baca and Hans Canosa.