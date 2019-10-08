Cannes Drama ‘Bull’ Rides To North America With Samuel Goldwyn Films

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Annie Silverstein’s drama Bull , which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Starring are Rob Morgan (Just Mercy), Yolonda Ross (Whitney), and newcomer Amber Havard. The film centers on a young tearaway who discovers a passion for bull riding. As she sets out to learn the dangerous sport, bad influences lure her back into delinquent ways.

Pic was directed by Annie Silverstein from her screenplay with Johnny McAllister. Producers are Monique Walton, Bert Marcus, Heather Rae, Ryan Zacarias, and Audrey Rosenberg; executive producers are Cassandra Thornton, Johnny McAllister and Jess Jacobs. Bert Marcus Film produced and financed the film with Invisible Pictures.

The deal was negotiated by Peter Goldwyn on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films, Lawrence Kopeikin of Morris Yorn on behalf of Bert Marcus Film and Tristen Tuckfield of 30WEST on behalf of the filmmakers. Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions (SPWA) previously acquired all international rights.

“We saw Annie’s vision and talent when we watched Bull and are excited of bringing this internationally acclaimed film to US audiences,” said Peter Goldwyn.

“We are thrilled to be working with Samuel Goldwyn to bring BULL to audiences across North America. Their long tradition of supporting daring independent cinema, as well as emerging and original voices, makes them the perfect partner for our film,” added Silverstein.