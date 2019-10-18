Sam Raimi-Directed Horror Pic In Works At Columbia Pictures

Columbia Pictures has acquired an untitled horror project that will be produced and directed by Sam Raimi, whose helming credits include genre staples The Evil Dead and Drag Me to Hell.

Details are slim on the script, which will be written by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, but it will be a thriller set on an island. The writers previously penned 2009’s Friday the 13th reboot, and have been working on AGBO Films’ A Christmas Carol and Legendary’s The Good, the Evil & the Undead.

The latest news marks a reteam for Raimi and Columbia, which released the director’s three Spider-Man movies in the 2000s with Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker. Raimi of late has been focused on producing (Crawl, TV series Ash vs. Evil Dead, the upcoming reboot of The Grudge) via his Raimi Productions; his last directing credit is 2013’s Oz the Great and Powerful.