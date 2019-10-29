Sam Mendes War Movie ‘1917’ To World Premiere As UK Royal Charity Event

1917, the war drama directed by Sam Mendes, will have its world premiere in London on December 4 as a Royal Film Performance.

The events are flagship fundraisers for the UK’s Film and TV Charity, which supports people working in screens industries, and are typically attended by members of the royal family.

This will be the 71st such performance, with the first taking place in 1946 with a screening of A Matter Of Life And Death. Mendes previously screened his Bond movie Spectre as a Royal Film Performance in 2015, with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry attending.

Set during the First World War, 1917 stars George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman in the story of a seemingly impossible mission where two young soldiers must cross enemy territory to deliver a vital message. Among the starry cast are Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, with Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Pic will be released on December 25 and on January 10 in the UK and Ireland. Entertainment One, Universal Pictures and Amblin Partners are handling the global rollout.

“I am delighted that the World Premiere of 1917 will take place in my hometown, London, in aid of The Film and TV Charity. I couldn’t have made the film without the skill and dedication of the many talented craftspeople working in the UK industry – the very people who The Film and TV Charity does so much to support on a daily basis. This film is a hugely personal project for me, and it’s an honour to have it chosen as the 71st Royal Film Performance,” said Sam Mendes.