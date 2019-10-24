Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Netflix Launches Low-Cost, Mobile-Only Plan In Malaysia

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Salisbury’: Rafe Spall & Anne-Marie Duff Lead Cast For BBC Drama On Novichok Poisonings

Anne Marie-Duff and Rafe-Spall
Dan Wooller/Shutterstock/Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The War of the Worlds star Rafe Spall and His Dark Materials actress Anne-Marie Duff have been cast in BBC Two’s dramatization of the Novichok poisonings in the historic British city of Salisbury in March 2018.

Also joining the cast of Dancing Ledge ProductionsSalisbury are Game Of Thrones actor Mark Addy and Ripper Street‘s MyAnna Buring, as well as Annabel Scholey (The Split, Britannia) and Johnny Harris (This is England ‘86, Jawbone).

Filming has begun on the three-part miniseries, which is written by McMafia writers Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn. It will tell the story of how ordinary people reacted to the crisis as their city became the focus of an unprecedented national emergency when Sergei and Yulia Skripal were poisoned by Russian operatives.

Salisbury is executive produced by Les Miserables producer Chris Carey and Dancing Ledge CEO Laurence Bowen along with Patterson and Lawn and the BBC’s Lucy Richer. It is directed by Saul Dibb (The Duchess) and produced by Karen Lewis (Years and Years, Happy Valley). Fremantle distributes.

Richer said: “To have such a distinguished cast taking part in the drama is testament to the strength and quality of Adam and Declan’s scripts. We are honored to be telling this astonishing, powerful and moving story on the BBC.”

Additional cast include Ron Cook, Stella Gonet, Faye McKeever, Kimberley Nixon, and Duncan Pow.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad