‘Salisbury’: Rafe Spall & Anne-Marie Duff Lead Cast For BBC Drama On Novichok Poisonings

The War of the Worlds star Rafe Spall and His Dark Materials actress Anne-Marie Duff have been cast in BBC Two’s dramatization of the Novichok poisonings in the historic British city of Salisbury in March 2018.

Also joining the cast of Dancing Ledge Productions’ Salisbury are Game Of Thrones actor Mark Addy and Ripper Street‘s MyAnna Buring, as well as Annabel Scholey (The Split, Britannia) and Johnny Harris (This is England ‘86, Jawbone).

Filming has begun on the three-part miniseries, which is written by McMafia writers Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn. It will tell the story of how ordinary people reacted to the crisis as their city became the focus of an unprecedented national emergency when Sergei and Yulia Skripal were poisoned by Russian operatives.

Salisbury is executive produced by Les Miserables producer Chris Carey and Dancing Ledge CEO Laurence Bowen along with Patterson and Lawn and the BBC’s Lucy Richer. It is directed by Saul Dibb (The Duchess) and produced by Karen Lewis (Years and Years, Happy Valley). Fremantle distributes.

Richer said: “To have such a distinguished cast taking part in the drama is testament to the strength and quality of Adam and Declan’s scripts. We are honored to be telling this astonishing, powerful and moving story on the BBC.”

Additional cast include Ron Cook, Stella Gonet, Faye McKeever, Kimberley Nixon, and Duncan Pow.