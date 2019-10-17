Saladin Patterson Signs Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

Writer-producer Saladin K. Patterson has signed a new multi-year, overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television. Under the pact, Patterson, who currently is an executive producer on FX comedy Untitled Lil Dickey, will develop, write and produce comedy series for network, cable and streaming platforms. Untitled Lil Dicky, based on the life of comedian and rapper Lil Dicky, received a series order at FX earlier this year.

“The studio’s history with Saladin began more than sixteen years ago, and we’re so happy to welcome him back,” said Carolyn Cassidy, 20th Century Fox TV President of Creative Affairs. “His writing is as smart as it is hilarious, two adjectives that pretty well sum up Saladin himself. He’s also as versatile a writer as there is, having worked in single cam and multicam, live action and animation. He can pretty much do anything, and we’re very glad that he’ll be doing it for us.”

The deal reunites Patterson with 20th TV. Earlier in his career, he was under a multi-year development deal with the studio where he served as Co-Executive Producer on Fox’s The Bernie Mac Show.

Prior to his work on Lil Dickey, Patterson was the showrunner of TBS’ The Last O.G., starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish and showrunner of TBS animated series, The Cops, starring Louis C.K. and Albert Brooks. He completed three seasons as Co-Executive Producer of CBS’s long-running hit, The Big Bang Theory, which he joined after serving as a Consulting Producer on another CBS hit comedy, Two and a Half Men. He completed seven seasons as the Co-Executive Producer on the USA Network’s comedy, Psych.

Before joining the Bernie Mac staff, Saladin was a Producer for three seasons on NBC’s Emmy-winning sitcom Frasier, after getting his start on ABC’s Teen Angel and Fox’s Eddie Murphy-starrer, The PJs.

On the film side, Patterson wrote The Fighting Temptations for Paramount Pictures and MTV Films starring Cuba Gooding Jr. and Beyonce’ Knowles. Additionally, he has contributed to various produced features such as Undercover Brother, Scary Movie 4, Scary Movie 5, The Honeymooners, Beauty Shop, among others, and has sold numerous television pilots to NBC, USA Network, Fox, The WB and TV Land.

This is the latest big overall deal announced by 20th TV since its acquisition by Disney was finalized in March.

“I am so excited to be in the fold at 20th,” said Patterson. Carolyn [Cassidy], Howard [Kurtzman] and Cheryl [Dolins] have a clear vision for the studio under the new Disney TV banner. I look forward to partnering with them on projects that challenge the status quo of comedy. I’m also very grateful to Dana [Walden] for championing this deal that is now officially too late for them to back out of!”

Patterson is repped by Andy Galker at Jackoway Tyerman.