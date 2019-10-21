SAG Awards Adds Hazy Mills’ Sean Hayes & Todd Milliner As EPs

Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills Productions is teaming with Avalon Harbor Entertainment to produce the 26th annual SAG Awards, which are set for January 19, 2020. Hayes, Milliner and Kathy Connell will serve as executive producers of the ceremony, which will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS, which this year re-upped their rights deal with SAG-AFTRA.

Hazy Mills, whose credits include Hot In Cleveland, The Soul Man, Sean Saves the World, CNN’s The History of Comedy and currently Hollywood Game Night, are familiar with special event programming. It produced 2016’s Must See TV: A Tribute to James Burrows, and Hayes and Milliner co-wrote and co-produced the 2010 Tony Awards, which Hayes hosted and which won an Emmy.

They now join with Connell, the Executive Producer, Awards and National Programming for SAG-AFTRA who has served as SAG Awards producer since its inception in 1995. Avalon Harbor, which has produced the telecast the past five years, is led by SAG Awards producers Gloria Fujita O’Brien and Benn Fleishman.

“The SAG Awards has always been ‘The actors’ party in The Actor’s house.’ That’s especially true this year, with Sean having won four SAG Awards,” Connell said. “I look forward to working closely with Todd and Sean, who bring acclaimed production experience and a respected history of working with actors across all mediums.”

Hayes has been nominated for 10 SAG Awards individually and as part of the ensemble cast for Will & Grace, which launches its 11th and final season Thursday.

Nominations for the 26th annual SAG Awards will be revealed December 11.