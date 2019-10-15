SAG-AFTRA Weighs Action After Alleged Election “Threat”

SAG-AFTRA’s national board is weighing action on a convention resolution that condemned “recent threats of violence and use of violent imagery” during the union’s latest elections.

Approved over the weekend, the resolution urged the board to “take whatever action it deems appropriate to address what has occurred and ensure that similar violent threats do not reoccur; and consider adoption of a rule designed to deter and prevent such conduct.”

The board has been meeting today and will meet again on Tuesday.

The resolution, which was co-sponsored by SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris, stems from an alleged threat against Carteris during the campaign in which a member tweeted: “Let’s get rid of her once and for all!” The tweet included a clip from Scarface, in which Al Pacino’s Tony Montana blasts a roomful of armed men after yelling, “Say hello to my little friend!”

The tweet from Daria Rumi, a supporter of Matthew Modine’s failed bid to unseat Carteris, was retweeted by Adam Nelson, Modine’s campaign spokesman. Nelson, who is a member of the union, has apologized, and he and Rumi insist that it was never their intention to threaten Carteris. Nelson said he re-tweeted the video without looking at it, and that in any case, re-tweeting does not mean approval or endorsement.

The resolution states:

“Whereas, all members of SAG-AFTRA are entitled to full and unimpeded participation in their union without the fear of threats of violence or the use of violent imagery to intimidate and influence them; and

“Whereas, recent events have sadly demonstrated that some individuals believe it is acceptable to use threats, violence, and violent imagery to carry out intimidation and to discourage others who are participating in their union in good faith; and

“Whereas, SAG-AFTRA’s culture and philosophy is one of democracy, inclusion, and full participation by its members; and

“Whereas, we, the leaders of SAG-AFTRA, will not permit the union to fall victim to the epidemic of gun violence and threats and intimidation that have become sadly endemic to the culture at large; and

“Whereas, although discipline under Article XIV [the discipline of members] is already available to address such violations, adopting a rule specifically directed at that conduct may better serve the goal of deterring and preventing that conduct;

“Now, therefore, be it resolved that the Convention strongly condemns the recent threats of violence and use of violent imagery, and recommends that the National Board take whatever action it deems appropriate to address what has occurred and ensure that similar violent threats do not reoccur; and

“Be it further resolved that the Convention recommends that the National Board consider adoption of a rule designed to deter and prevent such conduct.”