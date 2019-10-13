SAG-AFTRA Signs Cooperative Pact With Mexico Performers Union

SAG-AFTRA and Mexico’s performers union have signed what they’re calling an “historic cooperative agreement” in which they’ve pledged to consider joint bargaining in areas of mutual interest. The agreement with the Asociación Nacional de Actores (ANDA) was announced today at SAG-AFTRA’s biennial convention in Los Angeles.

“We are honored and privileged to stand strong with ANDA, an important leader in the Latin American labor community,” said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, “Their top leaders joined us today to sign a historic agreement designed for this new era of cross-border and multilingual production, pledging to consider joint bargaining in appropriate areas, such as Spanish-language dubbing.”

ANDA’s General Secretary Jesús Ochoa, Secretary of Interior and Exterior Marco Treviño, and Secretary of Labor Alejandro Calva participated in the signing. The agreement includes provisions for collaboration on contract and rule enforcement, organizing, and technology initiatives.

David White, SAG-AFTRA’s national executive director, opened the second day of the convention with an update on the union’s successes since the last convention in 2017, including the newly renegotiated commercials contract; its successful strike against the Bartle Bogle Hegarty ad agency, and its reigning in of third party signatories that had been skirting the union’s contracts. “We’re easy to work with, hard to fight,” White told the more than 400 delegates.

In other convention news, Carteris was honored with the George Heller Memorial Award gold card in recognition of her “outstanding contributions to SAG-AFTRA and its members.” Gold cards were also presented to Rebecca Damon, who was re-elected national executive vice president at the convention yesterday; and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the union’s COO and general counsel.

The convention ends Sunday.