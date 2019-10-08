SAG-AFTRA American Scene Awards Honor NPR, Hulu, A 24 And Columbia Records/Sony Music

National Public Radio, Hulu & A24 and Columbia Records/Sony Music will be this year’s recipients of chonoring producers who realistically portray union talent from misrepresented or underrepresented groups. The awards will be presented Friday at the union’s biennial convention at the Beverly Hilton.

NPR won the Belva Davis News & Broadcast Award for It’s Been a Minute with Sam Sanders; Hulu & A24 won the Entertainment Award for Ramy; and Columbia/Sony Music won the Music & Sound Recording Award for “Old Town Road (remix)” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

The winners were selected for work that exemplifies equal access and full inclusion of diverse backgrounds, people with disabilities, women, seniors and people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and/or transgender as well as other misrepresented or underrepresented groups.

“Hands-down, the most difficult selection process we’ve ever had,” said Jason George, chair of the SAG-AFTRA Diversity Advisory Committee. “There were so many worthy projects nominated, it was a brutal decision for everyone involved just to narrow down the submissions to a set of finalists. One of the most impressive aspects this time has to be the powerful perspectives of SAG-AFTRA members who poured their immense talents into creating content for themselves that they weren’t seeing anywhere else. What better way to disrupt tired tropes and overcome traditional obstacles than insisting that there must be a different way? In so many cases, in all categories, SAG-AFTRA members are the driving force in these projects. Our members will continue to shape the future of this industry in profound ways, particularly when it comes to bringing all of our stories into the light.”

Past recipients include Twentieth Century Fox Television for This Is Us; Amazon Studios for Transparent; Atlantic Music Group for Hamilton (Original Broadway cast recording) and The Hamilton Mixtape; NPR for Code Switch; ABC Family and Brenda Hampton of Brendavision! for The Secret Life of the American Teenager; Capitol Records Nashville for Darius Rucker’s Southern Style; Universal Music Group for its entire catalog and roster of artists; San Diego State University Research Foundation for KPBS San Diego, and Detroit Public Television for Arab American Stories.