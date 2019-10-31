Safehouse Pictures Inks First-Look TV Deal With Legendary Television Studios

Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell’s Safehouse Pictures signed a first-look television deal with Legendary Television Studios.

The company, which produces series including WGN’s Underground and Netflix’s forthcoming January Jones and Kaya Scodelario drama Spinning Out, has inked a two-year deal with the Carnival Row and Lost In Space studio.

Safehouse Pictures previously had an overall television deal with Warner Bros and in June closed a two-year first-look deal for features with Amblin Partners.

Ten-part series Spinning Out launches in early 2020 and on the feature side, Harold and Tunnell are producing sci-fil thriller Cloaker for Warner Bros, which Harold is also writing. Harold also recently exec produced John Wick 3: Parabellum. He also wrote The Flash for WB and DC and Army of the Dead, which Zack Synder is directing for Netflix. Safehouse Pictures’ EVP Matt Schwartz will continue to oversee film development and production for the company

Legendary Television Studios is currently producing Dune: The Sisterhood for HBO Max, Console Wars for CBS All Access and Paper Girls for Amazon, having previously produced Colony with Carlton Cuse, The Looming Tower for Hulu and Love with Judd Apatow for Netflix.

“Joby and Tory are excellent creative producers that truly share in Legendary’s vision of building immersive worlds that audiences are instantly drawn into,” said Nick Pepper, President of Legendary Television. “We are thrilled to work with Safehouse as the company continues to forge their impressive path within the television industry.”

“Legendary’s robust appetite for visionary and groundbreaking storytellers is unmatched in this industry, which makes them an irresistible place to build premium television,” says Harold. “The passion and dedication the whole team pours into every project made this partnership a no brainer for us,” added Tunnell.

Safehouse Pictures is represented by CAA and Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen.