Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Former Walt Disney Studios Chair Dick Cook Backing Two Fantasy Films, New Soundstage In Australia

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Saddleridge Fire: 72% Containment As Firefighters Brace For Gusty Winds

Mandatory Credit: Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10442759am) Firefighters work to extinguish the Saddleridge Fire burning in the hills between Sylmar and Santa Clarita, California, USA, 12 October 2019. According to the latest reports evacuation orders were lifted after winds weakened and the fire is 19 percent contained. Saddleridge Fire in hills between Sylmar and Santa Clarita, USA - 12 Oct 2019
Firefighters work to extinguish the Saddleridge Fire burning (Credit: Shutterstock) Shutterstock

The Saddleridge fire burning in the north San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles is now 72% contained, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“Firefighters continue to negotiate rugged terrain to increase containment lines and address hot spots,” the LAFD said in a statement. “Tactical patrols will remain in place to monitor the area for smoldering debris.”

As of today, the fire has consumed 8,799 acres, destroyed 19 structures, damaged 88 others, and claimed one life since it broke out the night of Oct. 10 near in Sylmar.

The city department also announced that the united command made up of the LAFD, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service has been discontinued.

Still, firefighters face the challenge of gusty winds throughout the weekend. According to the National Weather Service, there is “extreme fire danger” in parts of L.A. County because of strong winds. Near the fire zone, a wind advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday until Sunday afternoon.

Authorities warned that whipping winds could kick up smoldering embers and start new fires.

The cause of the Saddleridge fire remains under investigation, but LAFD arson investigators said they do know where it started — in an area beneath a Southern California Edison high-voltage transmission tower near Saddle Ridge Road, officials said.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad