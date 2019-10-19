Saddleridge Fire: 72% Containment As Firefighters Brace For Gusty Winds

The Saddleridge fire burning in the north San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles is now 72% contained, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“Firefighters continue to negotiate rugged terrain to increase containment lines and address hot spots,” the LAFD said in a statement. “Tactical patrols will remain in place to monitor the area for smoldering debris.”

As of today, the fire has consumed 8,799 acres, destroyed 19 structures, damaged 88 others, and claimed one life since it broke out the night of Oct. 10 near in Sylmar.

The city department also announced that the united command made up of the LAFD, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service has been discontinued.

Still, firefighters face the challenge of gusty winds throughout the weekend. According to the National Weather Service, there is “extreme fire danger” in parts of L.A. County because of strong winds. Near the fire zone, a wind advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday until Sunday afternoon.

Strongest and damaging northerly winds tonight-Sunday bringing extreme fire danger to region. Wind gusts 40-60 mph across the I-5 corridor, as well as wind prone coastal/valley portions of LA county. Isolated gusts to 75 mph near Tejon Pass. #LAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/1fdGjykHaq — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 19, 2019

Authorities warned that whipping winds could kick up smoldering embers and start new fires.

The cause of the Saddleridge fire remains under investigation, but LAFD arson investigators said they do know where it started — in an area beneath a Southern California Edison high-voltage transmission tower near Saddle Ridge Road, officials said.

City News Service contributed to this report.