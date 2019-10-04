Click to Skip Ad
‘S.W.A.T.’ Original Cast Member Stephanie Sigman Confirms Exit From CBS Series

CBS

S.W.A.T. original cast member Stephanie Sigman has confirmed her departure from the CBS series, with the show’s exec producer and writer Shawn Ryan subsequently tweeting his well wishes to the actress.

Speculation about Sigman’s exit was prompted with this week’s Season 3 Oct. 2 premiere, when the actress’ Capt. Cortez character was off screen.

Yesterday, Sigman confirmed her departure with posts on her social media accounts. “The word is out!,” she wrote. “Jessica Cortez is on to new adventures!  And so am I!” Sigman indicated that she was happy with her work on the series “for the past 2 seasons (45 episodes),” and “thankful & proud of the strength this character gifted me…” and wished the show and her “SWAT family the best moving forward…”

Murphy then posted his own comments on the exit, thanking Sigman “for her tremendous work on S.W.A.T. It was a pleasure to write for her & see what she did with the role each week. Stephanie’s an extremely talented actress. I look forward to seeing what she conquers next professionally. We’ll be rooting for her.”

Last night, Sigman responded to one of her Twitter followers who had commended Sigman and her character for representing “a Latina play a woman in leadership.”

“I know,” responded Sigman. “But we’ll keep seeing that happening. That won’t stop. The industry is evolving and I’m sure it’ll become more and more inclusive, with important, strong & diverse stories to tell and more female roles.”

Last July, the series announced the addition of cast member Amy Farrington as a new series regular

S.W.A.T. is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Television Studios. Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Allison Cross, Craig Gore, Billy Gierhart and Andy Dettman executive produce.

S.W.A.T. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

 

 

