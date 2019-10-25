‘S.W.A.T.’ Cory Hardrict To Recur On Season 3 Of CBS Series

EXCLUSIVE: The Oath‘s Cory Hardrict has been cast in a recurring role opposite Alex Russell in Season 3 of CBS’ hit police drama series S.W.A.T., starring Shemar Moore.

Hardrict will play Nate, foster brother to Jim Street (Russell). Nate is Jim’s estranged brother who reconnects with Street when a case brings them back together. His character will be introduced in Wednesday’s episode.

Inspired by the 1970s television series and 2003 feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Moore as the locally born-and-raised sergeant tasked with running a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles.

Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, David Lim and Patrick St. Esprit also star.

S.W.A.T. is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Television Studios. Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Allison Cross, Craig Gore, Billy Gierhart and Andy Dettman executive produce.

Hardrict plays Cole Hammond on Crackle’s The Oath. His previous credits include NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Eastbound & Down, Saving Grace, among others. He’s repped by APA and attorney Karl Austen at Jackoway Austen Tyerman.