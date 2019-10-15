Ryan Reynolds And John Krasinski To Become ‘Imaginary Friends’ In Paramount Comedy

Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski are partnering to become Imaginary Friends. The pair are currently in negotiations for the fantasy comedy at Paramount, Deadline has confirmed.

Paramount beat out the likes of Sony and Lionsgate in a bidding war for the pic which, once finalized, will have Krasinski as screenwriter and director. He will also star alongside Reynolds in the film which follows the story of a man who can see and talk to imaginary friends. As a result, he befriends many of those who have been forgotten. However, some of these imaginary friends are void of love and friendship and they turn to the dark side and Reynolds’ character must step in to save those who turn evil.

The news comes after Reynolds recently signed on to join Will Ferrell in a musical rendition of the Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol directed by Sean Anders and John Morris. The pic was acquired by Apple in a competitive bid.

Krasinski is no stranger to writing and directing his own project as he helmed the critically acclaimed and box office hit A Quiet Place. He is currently working on a sequel to the horror pic which he will also write and direct. Earlier this year, The Office alum and star of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan entered a three-year first-look deal with Amazon Studios.