Netflix Sets Premiere Date For Ryan Reynolds/Michael Bay Action Feature ‘6 Underground’

Ryan Reynolds
REX/Shutterstock

Ryan Reynolds has revealed that his Michael Bay-directed feature 6 Underground will debut on Netflix on December 13.

The Deadpool star joked that it would be coming to a “mailbox near you” with a picture of an old Netflix DVD envelope.

The plot details on 6 Underground have been largely kept under wraps, but it is set to follow six billionaires who form a vigilante squad after faking their deaths in order to take down notorious criminals.

It sees Reynolds reunite with Deadpool executive producers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The big-budget movie also stars Mélanie Laurent (Inglorious Basterds), Payman Maadi (A Separation), Corey Hawkins (BlacKkKlansman), Adria Arjona (Triple Frontier), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Sicario: Day Of The Soldado), Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse) Lior Raz (Fauda), and Dave Franco (Now You See Me).

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger will produce along with Bay and Ian Bryce. This is the first major feature collaboration between Ellison’s Skydance and Netflix after series collaborations on Grace And Frankie and Altered Carbon. It’s also a Netflix first for Reynolds and Bay.

ad