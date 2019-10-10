Russell Wilson, Ciara & Untitled’s Jason Weinberg Launch Boutique Management Company

EXCLUSIVE: NFL star Russell Wilson, Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Ciara, and top talent manager Jason Weinberg of Untitled Entertainment are launching a boutique management company as a division of Super Bowl Champion Wilson’s company West2East.

The boutique management unit will represent talent across sports and entertainment and aims to “work with a select few top athletes and entertainers who want to inspire the world.”

Weinberg is a founding partner of Untitled Entertainment, where he represents top actors, filmmakers, and musicians in entertainment, including Russell and Ciara in film and television. His partnership with Russell and Ciara is separate from his work at Untitled.

Wilson plays as quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, while Ciara just wrapped a multi-city music tour in support of her latest album, Beauty Marks.

“The three of us are excited to come together to find and develop the next, future generation of talent,” Russell, Ciara and Weinberg said in a joint statement. “We each bring a unique expertise and voice to our respective fields and want to collectively bring that knowledge to representing a select few artists and athletes.”