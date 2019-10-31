‘Run The World’: Corbin Reid & Andrea Bordeaux Set As Leads In Starz Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Corbin Reid (Valor) and Andrea Bordeaux (NCIS: Los Angeles) are set as the other two leads opposite Amber Stevens West and Bresha Webb in Run the World, Starz’s half-hour comedy pilot. The project hails from Boomerang writer Leigh Davenport; Dear White People co-showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser; and Lionsgate TV, where Bowser’s SisterLee Productions under an overall deal.

Created, written and executive produced by Davenport and directed by Millicent Shelton, Run the World is the story of a group of four black, vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends who work, live and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination. At its core, it’s an unapologetically female show about friendship and not only surviving — but thriving together.

Reid will play Sondi, a righteous, feminist scholar who plays mommy to her older boyfriend’s 6-year-old daughter. He also happens to be her thesis adviser. She’s a Southern belle, so you know all the shade comes with a teaspoon of sugar.

Bordeaux is Ella, a true romantic with an immense amount of wit and currently an equal amount of mess to her life. She’s the glue to this amazing group of friends. A writer searching for her literary career comeback, she’s a dreamer with gusto and slick humor like no other.

Reid was a series regular on the CW’s military drama Valor and recurred on the third season on ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder. Repped by CAA and Myman Greenspan, she next appears in the feature My Fiona.

Bordeaux recurred on Season 9 of CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles and earlier on TBS’ Rizzoli & Isles. Other recent credits include Dynasty and Bones. She is repped by Clear Talent Group and Artists First.

