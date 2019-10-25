Rudy Giuliani Talks About Bahrain, Need For Cash In Butt-Dialed Call To NBC News Reporter

This story is a fitting end to another wild, even surreal week in Washington. NBC News has reported that Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, “butt-dialed” one of the network’s reporters, Rich Schapiro, and inadvertently left a voicemail mentioning Bahrain and a need for money.

Giuliani and Shapiro had spoken on the phone on Oct. 16 about Giuliani’s ties to an Iranian opposition group. Then, the next morning, Schapiro found the message on his voicemail, and it seemed clear that the call was accidental.

Giuliani can be heard talking to someone else:

“The problem is we need some money,” Giuliani says on the recording. “We need a few hundred thousand.”

At the start of the call, Giuliani can be heard saying, “You know. Charles would have a hard time with a fraud case ‘cause he didn’t do any due diligence.”

Schapiro, in a story for NBC News, wrote that it wasn’t clear what the exact context was for portions of the conversation. But he tried to reconstruct some of its meaning, including Giuliani’s ties to Bahrain.

Giuliani also made an accidental call to Schapiro on Sept. 28. In that three-minute voicemail, Giuliani can be heard “railing against the Bidens,” as Schapiro described it. That is nothing new: Giuliani has appeared frequently on TV making unfounded allegations against Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Giuliani reportedly is the subject of a federal investigation related to his efforts to seek information about the Bidens from sources in Ukraine. Giuliani has denied wrongdoing.