Rosie Perez Joins Kaley Cuoco’s HBO Max Series ‘The Flight Attendant’

Rosie Perez is set for a key series regular role alongside Kaley Cuoco in HBO Max’s thriller drama series The Flight Attendant, starring and executive produced by Cuoco.

The Flight Attendant is a terrifying story of how an entire life can change in one night. Cassie (Cuoco), a flight attendant, wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened.

Perez will play Megan, Cassie’s (Cuoco) friend and perfectionist flight team lead, who is bad at keeping other people’s secrets but great at keeping her own.

The ensemble cast also includes Michiel Huisman (Alex), Sonoya Mizuno (Miranda) and Colin Woodell (Buckley).

Produced by Cuoco’s Yes, Norman and Berlanti Productions, the upcoming eight-episode Warner Horizon Scripted Television series is based on the novel by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian, adapted by Steve Yockey.

Greg Berlanti, Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin are executive producers. Yes, Norman’s Suzanne McCormack is co-executive producer. Susanna Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

Oscar-, Golden Globe- and Emmy-nominated Perez will next be seen opposite Margot Robbie in Warner Bros’ Birds of Prey and The Last Thing He Wanted, opposite Anne Hathaway and Ben Affleck, for Netflix. She’s repped by Innovative Artists, Silver Lining Entertainment and Meyer & Downs.