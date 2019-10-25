EXCLUSIVE: We can reveal a first look at Peaky Blinders actress Sophie Rundle in Rose, a feature horror pic that sales outfit Great Point Media will be debuting first footage from at AFM.

The debut feature from director Jennifer Sheridan stars Rundle with Matt Stokoe (Jamestown) in the story of a woman who, gripped by a violent and terrifying illness, lives in seclusion with her husband. However, the arrival of a young stranger shatters the fragile refuge they have built.

Producers are April Kelley and Sara Huxley of Mini Productions, Robert Taylor of The Development Partnership and Sophie Rundle and Matt Stokoe of Bone Garden.

Great Point’s AFM slate also features the market debut of Toronto premiere A Bump Along The Way, and upcoming titles Sergio Mendes In The Key Of Joy and Wildfire.