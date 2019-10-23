Ronan Farrow Teams With Pineapple Street Studios To Launch ‘The Catch And Kill Podcast’

Ronan Farrow is stepping into the podcast world with his newly released book “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators”. The Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist is teaming with Radio.com’s Pineapple Street Studios to produce The Catch and Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow which will be an audio companion to his bestselling book. The podcast is set to launch in November.

In the podcast, Farrow will expand on his reporting, talking with key characters in the book about their personal experiences as Farrow investigated and reported on allegations of sexual misconduct by some of the most influential people in the media and entertainment industries. The podcast will also provide broader context about the powerful systems that cover up sexual misconduct, which have been extensively detailed in his book and his work for The New Yorker. There was an early episode that aired on “The New Yorker Radio Hour” which featured an interview with Igor Ostrovskiy, who was initially hired to spy on Farrow and ultimately becoming an ally and a source.

“‘Catch and Kill’ is full of incredibly compelling men and women and this podcast will give you the opportunity to hear their voices directly, in intimate, candid conversations with me,” said Farrow. “We’ll provide a deeper understanding of the plot that unravels in the book and feature brand new details and pieces of evidence directly from the investigation.”

Farrow’s book was released this month and pulled no punches when it came to exposing more allegations of sexual misconduct from powerful figures. The book revealed another sexual misconduct claim against Matt Lauer, which he has denied. The woman, Melissa Lonner, was a producer for Today in 2010, when, she claims according to Farrow’s book, Lauer invited her to his office in 30 Rock following a work event and “unzipped his pants and exposed his erect penis.”

The news of the podcast also comes after NBCUniversal recently renewed NBC News President Noah Oppenheim’s contract as they braced themslves for bombshell allegations made in Farrow’s new book. Farrow claims that NBC News sidelined his reporting on Harvey Weinstein, allowing The New York Times to break the first story on allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct. He also contends that NBC News executives were aware of allegations against Matt Lauer before he was fired as host of Today in late 2017.