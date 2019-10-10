Ronan Farrow Rep: NBC Went To “Lengths” To Thwart His Reporting Efforts

Investigative author Ronan Farrow’s representatives have responded to the stream of denials and accusations that have sprung forth now that leaks of his book have emerged.

“The claims by NBC’s senior management about Ronan Farrow’s reporting are simply not true, as his book will methodically demonstrate,” said a Farrow representative. “In fact, relevant sections of the book confirm not only how many women were named, but also how much proof Ronan had gathered. Importantly, it documents the lengths to which NBC executives went to thwart the reporting efforts of Ronan and his producer Rich McHugh and why they did so. That is why it is called Catch and Kill, out on October 15.”

Earlier in the day, NBC News chief Andy Lack, Matt Lauer and others objected to the portions of the book that have leaked. Lack, chairman of NBC News and MSNBC, said the book’s portrait of his stewardship at the company was “fundamentally untrue,” and again stated that NBC believed Farrow had weak sourcing on his reporting.

Matt Lauer also responded to the book’s allegations that he raped a colleague, saying his relationship with her was consensual.