Rome Film Fest Unveils Lineup: ‘Downton Abbey’, ‘Judy’ & ‘Hustlers’ In The Mix

The Rome Film Festival (October 17-27) has unveiled its 2019 official selection, which includes Downton Abbey, Waves, Judy, The Aeronauts, Hustlers and Werner Herzog documentary Nomad about writer Bruce Chatwin.
A total of 33 films and documentaries will play in the official lineup (full list below). As previously announced, the fest will open with Edward Norton’s Motherless Brooklyn while Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman will have a centerpiece screening. Only two Italian movies are included in the main selection.
The impressive lineup of onstage interviews includes Bill Murray and Viola Davis – both of whom will receive lifetime achievement awards – Fanny Ardant, Olivier Assayas, Ethan Coen, Benicio Del Toro, Bret Easton Ellis, Ron Howard, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Edward Norton, Bertrand Tavernier, John Travolta and Jia Zhangke. There are no onstage interviews scheduled with Italian actors or directors.
Related Story
Viola Davis To Be Honored At Rome Film Festival
OFFICIAL SELECTION
438 DAGAR |438 DAYS
by Jesper Ganslandt, Sweden, 2019, 124’
Cast: Gustaf Skarsgård, Matias Varela, Faysal Ahmed, Nat Ramabulana, Fredrik Evers, Josefin Neldén
1982
by Oualid Mouaness, Lebanon, United States, Norway, Qatar, 2019, 100’
Cast: Nadine Labaki, Mohamad Dalli, Rodrigue Sleiman, Aliya Khalidi, Ghassan Maalouf
THE AERONAUTS
by Tom Harper, United Kingdom, 2019, 101’
Cast: Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne, Himesh Patel, Phoebe Fox
ANTIGONE
by Sophie Deraspe, Canada, 2019, 109’
Cast: Nahéma Ricci, Rachida Oussaada, Nour Belkhiria, Rawad El-Zein, Hakim Brahimi, Paul Doucet
DEUX | TWO OF US
by Filippo Meneghetti, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, 2019, 95’
Cast: Barbara Sukowa, Martine Chevallier, Lea Drucker, Muriel Benazeraf, Jérôme Varanfrain
DOWNTON ABBEY
by Michael Engler, United Kingdom, United States, 2019, 122’
Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton
DROWNING
di Melora Walters, United States, 2019, 82’
Cast: Melora Walters, Gil Bellows, Mira Sorvino, Jay Mohr, Steven Swadling, Sergio Rizzuto
THE FAREWELL
by Lulu Wang, United States, China, 2019, 98’
Cast: Zhao Shuzhen, Awkwafina, X Mayo, Lu Hong, Lin Hong, Tzi Ma
FÊTE DE FAMILLE | HAPPY BIRTHDAY
by Cédric Kahn, France, 2019, 101’
Cast: Catherine Deneuve, Emmanuelle Bercot, Vincent Macaigne, Cédric Kahn, Luana Bajrami, Laetitia Colombani
HONEY BOY
by Alma Har’el, United States, 2019, 95’
Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Lucas Hedges, Noah Jupe, FKA twigs, Natasha Lyonne, Martin Starr
HUSTLERS
by Lorene Scafaria, United States, 2019, 110’
Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, Cardi B, Lizzo
THE IRISHMAN
by Martin Scorsese, United States, 2019, 209’
Cast: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Stephen Graham
JUDY
by Rupert Goold, United Kingdom, 2019, 118’
Cast: Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, Michael Gambon, Richard Cordery
KOHTUNIK | YOUR HONOR
by Andres Puustusmaa, Estonia, Russia, 2019, 95’
Cast: Mait Malmsten, Mart Avandi, Sakari Kuosmanen, Jaan Rekkor, Lee Trei
IL LADRO DI GIORNI | STOLEN DAYS
by Guido Lombardi, Italy, 2019, 105’
Cast: Riccardo Scamarcio, Massimo Popolizio, Augusto Zazzaro, Giorgio Careccia, Vanessa Scalera, Carlo Cerciello
LE MEILLEUR RESTE À VENIR
by Matthieu Delaporte, Alexandre de La Patellière, France, 2019, 117’
Cast: Fabrice Luchini, Patrick Bruel, Zineb Triki, Pascale Arbillot, Martina García
MILITARY WIVES
by Peter Cattaneo, United Kingdom, 2019, 110’
Cast: Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan, Jason Flemyng
OPENING FILM
MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN
by Edward Norton, United States, 2019, 144’
Cast: Edward Norton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alec Baldwin, Willem Dafoe, Bruce Willis, Ethan Suplee
MYSTIFY: MICHAEL HUTCHENCE
by Richard Lowenstein, Australia, 2019, 102’ | Doc |
NOMAD. IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF BRUCE CHATWIN
by Werner Herzog, United Kingdom, 2019, 85’ | Doc |
ON AIR
by Manno Lanssens, Belgium, Netherlands, 2019, 80’ | Doc |
PAVAROTTI
by Ron Howard, United States, 2019, 114’ | Doc |
REWIND
by Sasha Joseph Neulinger, United States, 2019, 87’ | Doc |
SANTA SUBITO
by Alessandro Piva, Italy, 2019, 60’ | Doc |
RUN WITH THE HUNTED
by John Swab, United States, 2019, 93’
Cast: Michael Pitt, Ron Perlman, Dree Hemingway, Mark Boone Junior, Slaine, Sam Quartin
SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK
by André Øvredal, United States, Canada, 2019, 107’
Cast: Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint
TANTAS ALMAS | VALLEY OF SOULS
by Nicolás Rincón Gille, Colombia, Belgium, Brazil, France, 2019, 137’
Cast: Arley de Jesús Carvallido Lobo
TROIS JOURS ET UNE VIE
by Nicolas Boukhrief, France, Belgium, 2019, 120’
Cast: Sandrine Bonnaire, Pablo Pauly, Charles Berling, Philippe Torreton, Margot Bancilhon, Jeremy Senez
VRBA | WILLOW
by Milcho Manchevski, Macedonia, Hungary, Belgium, Albania, 2019, 101’
Cast: Sara Klimoska, Natalija Teodosieva, Kamka Tocinovski, Nikola Risteski, Nenad Nacev, Petar
Caranovic, Ratka Radmanovic, Petar Mircevski
WAVES
by Trey Edward Shults, United States, 2019, 135’
Cast: Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell, Sterling K. Brown, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lucas Hedges, Alexa Demie
WESTERN STARS
by Thom Zimny, Bruce Springsteen, United States, 2019’, 83’ | Doc |
WHERE’S MY ROY COHN?
by Matt Tyrnauer, United States, 2019, 97’ | Doc |
YOUR MUM AND DAD
by Klaartje Quirijns, Netherlands, 2019, 77’ | Doc |
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.