Rome Film Fest Unveils Lineup: ‘Downton Abbey’, ‘Judy’ & ‘Hustlers’ In The Mix

The Rome Film Festival (October 17-27) has unveiled its 2019 official selection, which includes Downton Abbey, Waves, Judy, The Aeronauts, Hustlers and Werner Herzog documentary Nomad about writer Bruce Chatwin.

A total of 33 films and documentaries will play in the official lineup (full list below). As previously announced, the fest will open with Edward Norton’s Motherless Brooklyn while Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman will have a centerpiece screening. Only two Italian movies are included in the main selection.

The impressive lineup of onstage interviews includes Bill Murray and Viola Davis – both of whom will receive lifetime achievement awards – Fanny Ardant, Olivier Assayas, Ethan Coen, Benicio Del Toro, Bret Easton Ellis, Ron Howard, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Edward Norton, Bertrand Tavernier, John Travolta and Jia Zhangke. There are no onstage interviews scheduled with Italian actors or directors.

Related Story Viola Davis To Be Honored At Rome Film Festival

OFFICIAL SELECTION

438 DAGAR |438 DAYS

by Jesper Ganslandt, Sweden, 2019, 124’

Cast: Gustaf Skarsgård, Matias Varela, Faysal Ahmed, Nat Ramabulana, Fredrik Evers, Josefin Neldén

1982

by Oualid Mouaness, Lebanon, United States, Norway, Qatar, 2019, 100’

Cast: Nadine Labaki, Mohamad Dalli, Rodrigue Sleiman, Aliya Khalidi, Ghassan Maalouf

THE AERONAUTS

by Tom Harper, United Kingdom, 2019, 101’

Cast: Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne, Himesh Patel, Phoebe Fox

ANTIGONE

by Sophie Deraspe, Canada, 2019, 109’

Cast: Nahéma Ricci, Rachida Oussaada, Nour Belkhiria, Rawad El-Zein, Hakim Brahimi, Paul Doucet

DEUX | TWO OF US

by Filippo Meneghetti, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, 2019, 95’

Cast: Barbara Sukowa, Martine Chevallier, Lea Drucker, Muriel Benazeraf, Jérôme Varanfrain

DOWNTON ABBEY

by Michael Engler, United Kingdom, United States, 2019, 122’

Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton

DROWNING

di Melora Walters, United States, 2019, 82’

Cast: Melora Walters, Gil Bellows, Mira Sorvino, Jay Mohr, Steven Swadling, Sergio Rizzuto

THE FAREWELL

by Lulu Wang, United States, China, 2019, 98’

Cast: Zhao Shuzhen, Awkwafina, X Mayo, Lu Hong, Lin Hong, Tzi Ma

FÊTE DE FAMILLE | HAPPY BIRTHDAY

by Cédric Kahn, France, 2019, 101’

Cast: Catherine Deneuve, Emmanuelle Bercot, Vincent Macaigne, Cédric Kahn, Luana Bajrami, Laetitia Colombani

HONEY BOY

by Alma Har’el, United States, 2019, 95’

Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Lucas Hedges, Noah Jupe, FKA twigs, Natasha Lyonne, Martin Starr

HUSTLERS

by Lorene Scafaria, United States, 2019, 110’

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, Cardi B, Lizzo

THE IRISHMAN

by Martin Scorsese, United States, 2019, 209’

Cast: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Stephen Graham

JUDY

by Rupert Goold, United Kingdom, 2019, 118’

Cast: Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, Michael Gambon, Richard Cordery

KOHTUNIK | YOUR HONOR

by Andres Puustusmaa, Estonia, Russia, 2019, 95’

Cast: Mait Malmsten, Mart Avandi, Sakari Kuosmanen, Jaan Rekkor, Lee Trei

IL LADRO DI GIORNI | STOLEN DAYS

by Guido Lombardi, Italy, 2019, 105’

Cast: Riccardo Scamarcio, Massimo Popolizio, Augusto Zazzaro, Giorgio Careccia, Vanessa Scalera, Carlo Cerciello

LE MEILLEUR RESTE À VENIR

by Matthieu Delaporte, Alexandre de La Patellière, France, 2019, 117’

Cast: Fabrice Luchini, Patrick Bruel, Zineb Triki, Pascale Arbillot, Martina García

MILITARY WIVES

by Peter Cattaneo, United Kingdom, 2019, 110’

Cast: Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan, Jason Flemyng

OPENING FILM

MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN

by Edward Norton, United States, 2019, 144’

Cast: Edward Norton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alec Baldwin, Willem Dafoe, Bruce Willis, Ethan Suplee

MYSTIFY: MICHAEL HUTCHENCE

by Richard Lowenstein, Australia, 2019, 102’ | Doc |

NOMAD. IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF BRUCE CHATWIN

by Werner Herzog, United Kingdom, 2019, 85’ | Doc |

ON AIR

by Manno Lanssens, Belgium, Netherlands, 2019, 80’ | Doc |

PAVAROTTI

by Ron Howard, United States, 2019, 114’ | Doc |

REWIND

by Sasha Joseph Neulinger, United States, 2019, 87’ | Doc |

SANTA SUBITO

by Alessandro Piva, Italy, 2019, 60’ | Doc |

RUN WITH THE HUNTED

by John Swab, United States, 2019, 93’

Cast: Michael Pitt, Ron Perlman, Dree Hemingway, Mark Boone Junior, Slaine, Sam Quartin

SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK

by André Øvredal, United States, Canada, 2019, 107’

Cast: Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint

TANTAS ALMAS | VALLEY OF SOULS

by Nicolás Rincón Gille, Colombia, Belgium, Brazil, France, 2019, 137’

Cast: Arley de Jesús Carvallido Lobo

TROIS JOURS ET UNE VIE

by Nicolas Boukhrief, France, Belgium, 2019, 120’

Cast: Sandrine Bonnaire, Pablo Pauly, Charles Berling, Philippe Torreton, Margot Bancilhon, Jeremy Senez

VRBA | WILLOW

by Milcho Manchevski, Macedonia, Hungary, Belgium, Albania, 2019, 101’

Cast: Sara Klimoska, Natalija Teodosieva, Kamka Tocinovski, Nikola Risteski, Nenad Nacev, Petar

Caranovic, Ratka Radmanovic, Petar Mircevski

WAVES

by Trey Edward Shults, United States, 2019, 135’

Cast: Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell, Sterling K. Brown, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lucas Hedges, Alexa Demie

WESTERN STARS

by Thom Zimny, Bruce Springsteen, United States, 2019’, 83’ | Doc |

WHERE’S MY ROY COHN?

by Matt Tyrnauer, United States, 2019, 97’ | Doc |

YOUR MUM AND DAD

by Klaartje Quirijns, Netherlands, 2019, 77’ | Doc |