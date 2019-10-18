‘Rocketman’ At The Greek: Elton John & Taron Egerton Don’t Let The Sun Go Down Without Them

A couple surprise guests stopped by L.A.’s Greek Theatre last night, though few would need any hints about their identities: Following a screening of Rocketman, in which the Hollywood Symphony Orchestra played live to the film, the subject and star – Elton John and Taron Egerton – hit the stage for an encore performance of “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” the film’s original song and Oscar-nomination hopeful.

Check out the video above.

John then welcomed some other guests to the stage, including his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, the movie’s co-stars Jamie Bell and Bryce Dallas Howard, and its director Dexter Fletcher.

John and Egerton couldn’t leave the stage without one more number, and so closed the evening with “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me,” with John at the piano and Egerton on vocals.

Rocketman follows the breakthrough years of the former Reginald Dwight as he transforms himself into one of pop’s greatest stars. Egerton, of course, plays Captain Fantastic himself, and Jamie Bell is Taupin, Howard plays John’s mother Sheila Farebrother and Richard Madden appears as the singer’s first manager, John Reid.

Fletcher directs from a script by Lee Hall, with Paramount presenting, in association with New Republic Pictures, the Marv Films/Rocket Pictures production.