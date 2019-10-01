Roc Nation’s Patrick Reardon Joins Sky-Owned Jupiter Entertainment As President; Allison Wallach To Step Down At Year End

EXCLUSIVE: Sky-owned Jupiter Entertainment has hired former Roc Nation executive Patrick Reardon as President as Allison Wallach plans to step down at the end of the year.

Reardon will oversee all creative development at the company, which produces series such as Oxygen’s Snapped, ID’s Homicide Hunter and Animal Planet’s Wild West Alaska and will assume the responsibility of day-to-day operations of Jupiter’s New York and Knoxville offices.

He will be tasked with creating original formats and generating new character driven series for broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms as well as overseeing its production slate that includes a dozen series delivering over 250 hours of programming per year.

Reardon will report to Stephen Land, Chief Executive Officer of Jupiter, who founded the company in 1996 and sold a 60% stake to Comcast-owned Sky in 2015.

Former UTA agent Wallach has been President of the company since 2015 and is exploring new options, although she remains in discussion with Jupiter about possible roles.

Reardon was previously head of the film and television division for Jay Z’s Roc Nation, where he worked on series including BBC scripted co-production Noughts and Crosses, a premium HBO documentary series chronicling the Atlanta child murders case and the Amazon documentary series #FreeMeek. He was previously Co-Head of Television for The Weinstein Company, where he oversaw Project Runway, produced Time: The Kalief Browder Story and six-part documentary series Rest in Power. He has previously collaborated with Jupiter in both positions.

Reardon said, “I’ve known and collaborated with Stephen and his incredibly talented team for years, so it’s an honor to be joining such a prolific company. I look forward to building on their success and continuing to set the bar for premium content across all genres.”

Land added, “Having worked with Patrick for a long time, we know he has an incredible creative vision and a passion for quality production. His successful track record in developing fresh ideas and producing premium content, especially documentary series and male factual programming, will further fuel Jupiter as we prioritize those spaces.”

Land also hailed Wallach’s role in helping to build the business. “For over a decade, Allison has contributed greatly to Jupiter’s success, first as our agent and then as our president. We are confident our paths will cross again as she explores her next chapter,” he said.