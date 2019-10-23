Peter Coyote To Play Robert Mueller In ‘A Higher Loyalty,’ CBS Studios Limited Series On James Comey

EXCLUSIVE: A looming question when the CBS Studios event limited series based on former FBI director James Comey’s bestselling book A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership airs next year in election season: will President Donald Trump watch and tweet in real time, or ignore it? The allure of the series grows stronger with each superb actor added to play a figure Trump has found himself at odds with. CBS Studios has added another strong one to play Robert Mueller.

Peter Coyote has just been set to play Comey’s predecessor as FBI Director, who was subsequently appointed to investigate alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election that won Trump his seat in the Oval Office. The Mueller Report was released last April.

Coyote joins Jeff Daniels (Comey), Brendan Gleeson (Trump), Holly Hunter (Acting Attorney General Sally Yates), Michael Kelly (Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe) and Jennifer Ehle (Patrice Comey).

Billy Ray adapted and is directing the limited series, which begins shooting next month. The seventh director of the FBI, Comey served from 2013-17, and his book covered his role in helping to change the Bush administration’s policies on torture and electronic surveillance to overseeing the Hillary Clinton email investigation as well as possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, and before that his tenure as a prosecutor of terrorists, mobsters and Martha Stewart. Of course, a big part of the narrative and focus of the mini is his testy relationship with and eventual firing by President Trump.

CBS will set an airdate and decide whether to broadcast it on Showtime, CBS All Access or both. Alex Kurtzman, Shane Salerno and Heather Kadin are the executive producers. The mini is produced by Secret Hideout, The Story Factory and Home Run Productions in association with CBS Television Studios.

Shutterstock

CBS Studios confirmed, and Ray had this to say: “Robert Mueller is a hero and an iconic figure. You can’t play him unless you have stature and gravitas. Peter does.”

Coyote is repped by Buchwald and Untitled Entertainment.